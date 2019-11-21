DEAR JILL: I love to shop at a major supermarket in the southern USA. Does a 12-week pricing cycle apply to stores like this? Would you elaborate a little more on how that works? Is it one day picked every 12 weeks, and do the prices last 12 weeks?
I grocery shop once a month, but it seems to me prices change weekly and I don’t recall an item staying one price for 12 weeks. Hopefully, I’ll learn a new money-saving secret from you today. — KAREN H.
The 12-week pricing cycle is one of the best topics to understand to save the most money on the items we buy at the supermarket. While some stores operate on cycles that may be slightly shorter or longer, for educational purposes, I’ll use the “12-week cycle” nomenclature.
When I was first learning to coupon effectively, I noticed how wide the price swings could be on the same product. One week, a box of cereal would sell for $1.99. Other weeks, the price would rise to $2.49 or $2.79. Sometimes, the same box of cereal would even drop to 99 cents!
I was starting to learn about the pricing cycles, and I found it helpful to compare them to a roller coaster! I began looking at the same items week to week and taking notice of their price changes. Some weeks, the price was in the middle. Over subsequent weeks, it would climb, only to take a steep drop a week or two later.
Using coupons will save you money, but using coupons at the right time will make you the most effective shopper that you can be. Remember the cereal prices I outlined above? If I have a 75-cent cereal coupon, I don’t want to use it when the box of cereal is priced at $2.79. If I wait until the price drops to $1.99, I can take it home for $1.24. If I wait until the cereal drops to that rock-bottom price of 99 cents, I’ll score it for just 24 cents a box!
Before the advent of the internet, astute couponers would manually track pricing cycles by creating a price book. They’d take a notebook to the store and write down the name, brand and size of every product they were interested in — not just this week, but over the next three months! Each week, they’d go back to the store and write down the prices for the same list of items. Prices typically change every week at the supermarket, with most sales lasting one week until the next week’s deals go into effect.
After 12 weeks of recording prices, these shoppers now had an outline showing the highest and lowest prices for these same items over one entire cycle. Now that they knew that ketchup would go on sale for 79 cents, there was no reason to pay $2.39. They used their price books to help predict the next point in time when the same items’ prices would drop again, and then they moved in with their coupons to take their products of choice home at the lowest possible prices.
If you track prices, you’ll quickly learn, too, that every sale item is on its own, independent track. If juice prices are high this week, it doesn’t mean that condiment prices are high, too. The opposite may be the case. To cherry-pick the best sale prices each week, savvy shoppers will head to the store, picking up just the lowest-priced items that they need, while waiting for the other items’ prices to drop in the future.
While anyone can manually track sales cycles, the internet has made this price-tracking much easier. Coupon bloggers all over the country are monitoring stores’ sales, creating custom shopping lists of the best buys each week for their readers. (I have examples of these on my blog at JillCataldo.com.)
Next week, I’ll share some of my favorite shortcuts for easily understanding the pricing cycles. With the help of the internet, you can spend less time tracking cycles and more time getting the best prices.