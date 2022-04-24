Last month, the United Nations Food and Agricultural organization noted that world food prices had already increased this year by more than 20%, and it warned that prices could continue to climb another 22% due to the conflict in Ukraine. The first price jump was largely driven by food production costs. However, with fertilizer shortages and increased fuel prices looming for this year’s growing season, as well as the possibility of reduced European exports, we need to prepare ourselves for the unfortunate but very real possibility of even higher grocery bills in the year ahead.
In considering how coupon usage might significantly increase again due to rising food costs, I looked back on some of the events during the 2008 economic recession. According to NCH, coupon redemption increased 23% from 2008 to 2009. By 2011, coupon redemption had increased 35% over 2008 levels. Brands also increased both the number of coupons issued and the average dollar amount of their offers.
During the same time, online coupon use surged, too, jumping 360%. Not that we need statistics to prove that people use coupons more in a poor economy — common sense dictates that — but I look at these as indicators of what we’ll likely be facing in the months and years ahead.
The 2008 recession also made it trendy to coupon in numerous ways. From 2010 to 2012, the television show “Extreme Couponing” glamorized coupon usage in a way that caused even more people to pick up their scissors and start saving. Not surprisingly, the show is being revived for a new 2022 season.
Put all of these elements together, and I expect we’ll see couponing usage increase once again. When people begin tightening their budgets due to inflation or recession, one of the first things that many shoppers do is begin buying more on-sale or house-branded products. House brands especially cut into the profit margins of name brands, which typically brings us higher coupon values on the name brands.
This time around, we’ve already seen some major manufacturers warning of production cost increases coming to many categories of household products. It’s why I’ve been encouraging my readers particularly to stock up on laundry detergent and other household items, as well as nonperishables. Anything bought before these “permanent” price increases represent the savings over purchasing them once the increases are in place. It helps us defer some of the costs of purchasing them down the road — at least until our home stockpiles of these items have been used up.
Another element of saving money that I expect to rise in popularity this year is home gardening and canning. While these practices never go away, interest in them typically surges when food prices rise significantly. I enjoy gardening and canning, but during the fall of 2020, it was extraordinarily difficult to find canning lids and rings for jars — again, because the pandemic resulted in a dramatic increase of people exploring these practices. If you plan to can this year, I highly recommend getting any supplies that you need well before harvest season.
With planting season beginning for many parts of the country, this is a great time to consider gardening, too. Even if you don’t have a great deal of land to devote to this, container gardeners can get in on the fun if you’ve got a patio, balcony or deck area that you can devote to this. You’ll easily grow and enjoy fresh tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, green beans or cucumbers. For the latter two, look into seed varieties that are particularly suited for containers.
Anytime the economy takes a turn for the worse, people begin looking for ways to save more money. The difference this time is that we’re coming off a pandemic that already forced many people to cut their lifestyles back due to the many months spent in the height of the pandemic.
Next week, I’ll share additional tips for dealing with the inflation we’re facing and how you can cut or eliminate unnecessary expenses from your household budget.