HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, March 26, the Jockey Club in downtown Huntington will celebrate a decade of providing high-end cocktails and a reason to put on your classiest outfit and listen to live jazz music.
Located at the Frederick Building at 938 4th Ave., the venue will host an array of local jazz music from 5 until 11 p.m. Saturday.
Jazz musician and Marshall student Veezy Coffman has endeared herself with local clubs by providing live jazz music. A regular at the Jockey Club, Coffman was asked to produce a special multi-hour presentation of live jazz music Saturday to add to the celebration.
Choosing from her fellow jazz musicians at the Marshall University School of Music, a plan was developed to showcase the best the department has to offer. Once everybody was on board, they began to work together with the intention of creating a night-on-the-town atmosphere this weekend.
The musicians to be featured are Veezy Coffman on tenor sax, Jeff Hutchinson on trombone, Luke Turner on guitar, Wes McDowell on drums and Shae Crum on bass.
“I have been working for the Jockey Club for about a year and a half now,” said Coffman. “Recently, the owner asked me to bring in some jazz musicians so she could feature multiple artists on one night. So, I said, ‘Absolutely,’ and that is how the ball got rolling. I’ve worked with a combo before, and I have worked as a solo artist as well. As for the show at the Jockey Club, all of the musicians go to Marshall with me and all of us have to perform as a part of our final grade. All music students in the Marshall School of Music must perform a live recital in their junior year and their senior year, and it counts toward our degree, so we have been playing a lot.”
The up-and-coming musicians get to choose the music they will perform.
“The Jockey Club will be serving appetizers for this special event, along with their signature drinks, and I will start off the show with a solo set beginning at 5 p.m.,” said Coffman. “After that, all of the guest musicians will do a set as well, alternating as we go, and then my guests will do a 45-minute set as well. That will be followed by all of us doing a special night-ending, 45-minute set together to wrap up the anniversary show.”
The final 45 minutes of live jazz will feature all five musicians bringing an original composition to the gig. That means the music will be there for more than just background atmospherics. Instead, the Jockey Club will become a true jazz club with new and original jazz pieces being debuted outside the academic realm.
A couple of the presented pieces will be “P. Tuesday” by Wes McDowell and “Heel Turn” by Shae Crum.
“Beforehand, we will send each other our original charts, usually by email or in .PDF form, as we all obviously read music,” said Coffman. “We say, ‘Hey, check this out; look it over,’ and in two days we’ll do it. That is challenging, but it is a fun challenge. With my piece, per the rhythm section, for example, I send them the chord changes and then they will improvise their own parts. It’s all on the fly, so we just play with each other and kind of mesh into the same song as we do it. We already have a lot of rehearsal hours on some of these tunes, but with the other ones, we’ll run them through once or twice and they will sound great. We do a lot of in-school stuff, so as a group we don’t get many outside gigs because we are a large combo. So, when we do get a public gig like this, it’s really cool. We’re all pretty pumped up.”
More information can be found at thejockeyclubwv.com.