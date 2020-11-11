More than 3,000 nurse practitioners work in West Virginia, and 305 of them serve the communities of Cabell County. Across the country and our state, we highlight nurse practitioners and their contributions to health care during Nurse Practitioners’ Week 2020 (Nov. 8-14).
A nurse practitioner (NP) is an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) who has also earned a master’s of science in nursing or a doctor of nursing practice (DNP). NPs lend their extensive medical knowledge and experience to hospitals, clinics, private practice offices, urgent cares, nursing homes and schools. They assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment, including prescribing medications.
Rising health care costs, the complexity of chronic diseases and aging Americans are some of the challenges our health care system faces. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs offer a comprehensive perspective. They are the health care providers of choice for millions of people and play a critical role in improving access to care. NPs strengthen our health care workforce and maximize our health care system’s potential.
I am proud to be a nurse practitioner since 2013, and I encourage the community to celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week with us. We are here to care for you.