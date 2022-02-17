Joe Mullins’ family story is a true tale that stands at the heart of both the history of bluegrass in the Tri-State area as well as the Great Migration of the last century.
Mullins is the son of the late Paul “Moon” Mullins, a fiddler and radio personality who grew up in eastern Kentucky near Ashland. During the last century, the Mullins family were one of many who moved across the Ohio River during the Great Migration, when people from Appalachia and the South headed north looking for better jobs and an easier life.
When these families and individuals made the move, they brought their music with them, and that included bluegrass. Paul “Moon” Mullins ended up in Middletown, Ohio, where he became one of the most famous bluegrass radio DJs in history at WPFB and also would receive the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Distinguished Achievement Award and the IBMA Broadcaster of the Year award, both in 2000.
Son Joe Mullins would follow in his father’s footsteps, becoming a banjo player and singer and the owner, operator and DJ of multiple radio stations in southern Ohio. Along the way, Joe Mullins and his band the Radio Ramblers would also win their share of IBMA Awards, including New Artist of the Year, Collaborative Performance of the Year, Song of the Year, Gospel Performance of the Year and the coveted Album of the Year nod.
This Saturday, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers return to perform at the Mountaineer Opry on Saturday, Feb. 19. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets are $20 for adults or $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Radio Ramblers include Mullins on banjo and vocals, Adam McIntosh on guitar and vocals, Randy Barnes on bass and vocals, Jason Barie on fiddle and Jeff Parker on mandolin and vocals.
As Mullins comes to town, he — like the rest of the bluegrass world — is remembering the legendary bluegrass musicians who have died recently, including Sonny Osborne, Bill Emerson and J.D. Crowe. Mullins knew all three.
“Bill Emerson was a class act,” he said. “Bill made so much quality music over his whole life. But the music he made with the Country Gentlemen both early and later, and the music he made with Jimmy Martin and Red Allen and Cliff Waldron in-between; he had the basics and the fundamentals and was so perfect with taste and timing and tone. But he also played outside of the box as well. Emerson also found songs that bluegrass audiences needed to hear, songs we all wound up loving our whole life like ‘Fox On The Run’ and many more.”
Mullins knew the IBMA Hall of Fame members the Osborne Brothers from an early age, and Sonny Osborne would become a mentor to him in his youth.
“I knew Sonny Osborne my whole life,” he said. “My dad was great friends with Bobby and Sonny Osborne and he started playing their records on the radio in 1960 and promoting shows for them. The Osborne Brothers moved from Dayton, Ohio, to Nashville within a week of my Mom and Dad moving from Kentucky to Ohio right before I was born. Sonny was a mentor to me and he would show me stuff on the banjo. When I became 19 or 20 and started to work the road real heavy, he’d find me at a bluegrass festival and put his arm around me and take me on a big walk around the campground and lecture me on stopping smoking cigarettes, don’t drink too much, and to go to college. He’d say, ‘You can play the banjo all you want to, but that isn’t all there is to life.’”
Because Nicholasville, Kentucky, is just a two-hour drive from Huntington, local bluegrass fans had many chances to see the IBMA Hall of Fame banjo player J.D. Crowe perform onstage before his death in December.
“J.D. Crowe was also a very close friend to us,” said Mullins. “J.D. and I would talk a few times a year, and in fact, we talked at length on his last-ever birthday in August this past summer. When I was young, both Sonny and J.D. were very generous with their time and their encouragement and it meant a lot to me.”
This past September, Mullins won the IBMA Album of the Year award for the project known as Industrial Strength Bluegrass — Southern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, which has grown to include the official Industrial Strength Bluegrass book, a collection of stories written over the years about the southern Ohio bluegrass scene of the 20th century.
Now, the annual spring festival that Mullins promotes in Wilmington, Ohio, has been renamed the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival and will take place from March 24-26 at the Roberts Convention Centre.
Songs from the Mullins-produced Industrial Strength Bluegrass album continue to top the charts as the Radio Ramblers come to town. The recording features the work of musicians who have roots in Ohio, such as dobro great Jerry Douglas, an Ohio native born to parents who moved there from West Virginia.
“When the Radio Ramblers recorded the song, ‘Readin’, Rightin’ and Route 23,’ which opens up the Industrial Strength Bluegrass album, it was the first time that I had ever heard Jerry Douglas play on a recording that I produced and I just about wept,” said Mullins. “Jerry wanted to be on the record because he is an Ohio guy. So, to hear his playing, after thinking about first hearing his playing years ago with the Country Gentlemen and on Crowe’s ‘Rounder 0044’ album, to hear him play on one of my records was a thrill of a lifetime.”