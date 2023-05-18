Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “80 for Brady,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Set in 2017 as the film begins, four friends, who are fans of Tom Brady, decide to go to the biggest football game of the year to see their hero lead his team in person.
Those four football fans are Lou (Lily Tomblin), Trish (Jane Fonda), Maura (Rita Moreno) and Betty (Sally Field). Normally, the four friends watch football at Lou’s house, and they have some quirky rituals for good luck as each game gets started.
The four stars of “80 for Brady” are believable as longtime friends, and it’s fun to see them together in a film.
The four characters find themselves in the middle of some adventures at the big game, including being invited to a fancy party; playing in a poker game; eating spicy food in a contest; and performing a dance routine. There is also a character named Dan (Harry Hamlin), who is a love interest for Trish’s character.
Other famous faces in the film include Sara Gilbert, who portrays Lou’s daughter, and Billy Porter, whose character Gugu helps the friends when they wind up in a tough situation. Tom Brady and Guy Fieri play themselves, while Patton Oswalt and Andy Richter appear as characters in the movie.
During their dream trip, some things do not go exactly as planned for the four friends, but people they have met and befriended keep helping them out.
There are some serious moments in the film as well, but those scenes are more than balanced out by this entertaining film’s humor and positivity.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.