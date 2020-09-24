Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “90 Feet from Home,” which is available on DVD and is not rated.
The movie “90 Feet from Home” shows the devastating and long-lasting effects of child abuse.
A teenager whose baseball skills could lead to a professional career is physically and emotionally abused by his stepfather in “90 Feet from Home.” It is difficult to watch the scenes in which the young character is treated so terribly.
The film moves ahead in time 15 years to show us the teen has become a man whose professional baseball career is over. As an adult, Scott (played by Adam Hampton) wants revenge against his stepfather (played by Shawn Michaels) and is contemplating taking the life of the man who was so cruel to him. Scott even tells his police officer brother Tommy (Thom Hallum) about his plan. This film includes small roles for Dean Cain and Eric Roberts.
Several things have changed in the past 15 years though. Scott’s mother has passed away, and the stepfather tells his stepson that he is trying to change his life. Scott doesn’t care and orders his stepfather out of the home that was left to him by his mother. Scott gives him a deadline to leave the house and threatens to take his life if he doesn’t leave by the appointed time.
This film features some good acting in roles that are tough to play, a surprise or two and a couple of scenes to show that Scott is willing to stand up for a young man who is not being treated well by others. This movie seemed longer than it needed to be, and the ending left me wondering if this cinematic journey had been worth it since I found the storyline to be so depressing.