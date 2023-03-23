Actors Tom Hanks, from left, Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller and Truman Hanks attends a special screening of "A Man Called Otto" at Dot Dash Meredith on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “A Man Called Otto,” which is rated PG-13.
As “A Man Called Otto” begins, Tom Hanks plays the title character as a by-the-rules guy, who doesn’t seem very happy. As the movie goes on, we learn that Otto is grieving the loss of his wife, Sonya, and is contemplating taking his own life.
The arrival of new neighbors, Marisol (played by Mariana Treviño) and Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and their two young daughters, starts to bring about a change in Otto, even if it takes a while for the transformation to happen. The movie also includes a stray cat that has an important role in Otto’s life.
Hanks puts in another solid acting performance, and Treviño is quite good as the pregnant Marisol, who is kind to Otto and keeps trying to reach out to him. Otto even gives Marisol driving lessons before starting to share some details about his life.
Through flashbacks, the viewer gets to see how Young Otto (Truman Hanks) and Sonja (Rachel Keller) first meet. Their first dinner date and a tragic event in their life are revealed as well.
Parents will want to know that Otto tries to take his life multiple times in the movie, which is rated PG-13, but the title character is not successful and comes to believe that Sonja doesn’t want him to give up on life.
There are other storylines in the movie as well, involving Otto and Sonja’s best friends who live in the neighborhood, and one of Sonja’s former students, who explains to Otto how kindly he was treated by Sonja.
“A Man Called Otto” has some quirky humor, but the film’s main focus is on being there for the people in one’s life.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
