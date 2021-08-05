Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “A Quiet Place Part II,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
In addition to being the writer and director of “A Quiet Place Part II,” John Krasinski can be seen in a flashback sequence at the beginning of the film.
The early part of the film starts to build slowly, and then the action begins. This flashback can help refresh the memories of viewers of the first film. Of course, it might be best to see the entire first film before delving into the sequel, which continues the story.
Emily Blunt is quite good as Evelyn Abbott, who is trying to find a safe refuge for her and her three children, including an infant, in a world where violent creatures attack when humans make too much noise. Playing the older two children, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are both very good as well.
Cillian Murphy’s acting is also impressive as Emmett, another survivor who warns Evelyn that he fears other humans will not want to help them.
As director, Krasinski makes great use of loud noises and absolute silence to increase the film’s tension.
“A Quiet Place Part II” offers plenty of action and some surprises. Clocking in at a little more than an hour and a half, the movie’s running time seemed just about right. Near the conclusion of the film, two dramatic circumstances are playing out simultaneously, and the movie goes back and forth to show viewers the results of both.
“A Quiet Place Part II” was one of the films I was looking forward to seeing in the movie theater as the pandemic shutdowns began back in March 2020. I’m happy to have seen the film now after all this time.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
