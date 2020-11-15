Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on news about the possibility of a new “Sister Act” movie.
Recently, I heard there could be plans to make a third “Sister Act” movie. Then I heard that there might be a third “Legally Blonde” film.
I have a friend who loves “Legally Blonde” and will probably welcome the news that there is a third film in the works. I would be happy to watch a third “Legally Blonde” film with my friend, but I am more excited about a third “Sister Act” film.
In the original “Sister Act,” Whoopi Goldberg stays at a convent as Sister Mary Clarence and interacts with the nuns in a genuine way. Only the Mother Superior (played expertly by Maggie Smith) knows that Sister Mary Clarence is a lounge singer in hiding, awaiting an upcoming court date to testify against the man who tried to kill her.
In “Sister Act” Goldberg’s character inspires the nuns to reach out to the community where their convent is located to help those in need. The Mother Superior opposes this plan. Smith’s character is worried that her nuns will not be safe. Meanwhile, Sister Mary Clarence takes over the convent choir, and their music starts increasing church attendance. The choir’s success added to the outreach to the community attracts press coverage.
To me, this role always seemed perfect for Goldberg, who had already won a supporting actress Academy Award for her work in “Ghost.”
The transformation that many of the characters undergo in “Sister Act” is inspiring. The music is fun, and there are some laughs as well. This is the film that introduced me to the comic abilities of Kathy Najimy, who would go on to a memorable role in “Hocus Pocus” as well.
So, there are many reasons I can think of for a third “Sister Act,” and I hope they can get as many stars back for this film as possible. Of course, we will miss the late Mary Wickes, who played Sister Mary Lazarus with plenty of panache.