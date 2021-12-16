Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” features the action sequences and special effects that viewers expect in addition to an exploration of family dynamics and the importance of friendship.
The movie’s cast includes Simu Liu as the title character and Awkwafina as his friend Katy. Katy realizes she doesn’t know everything about her friend when he is confronted on a bus by a group of men who want the pendant he is wearing. The pendant was given to him by his late mother when he was young as she told him that it could help him find his way home.
Despite defending himself well in the fight, Shang-Chi’s pendant is taken and he tells Katy more about his past. Shang-Chi’s sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) has a pendant, too, and that puts her in danger as well. However, she can also take care of herself in a fight as her brother soon learns.
The two siblings must face their father (played by Tony Leung), who has lived a very long life thanks to the ten rings he wears that give him extraordinary power. Their father tells them that he thinks their mother is still alive and is calling to him from a place where she cannot escape on her own.
I was impressed when the movie showed us the home of Shang-Chi’s mother. The land is accessed by traveling through a forest of moving trees and is home to some amazing creatures in addition to people determined to keep an entity from escaping its imprisonment. This is where Shang-Chi meets his aunt in a role played well by Michelle Yeoh.
While the movie seemed a little bit long to me, it does cover a lot of material, including important events in the childhood of both Shang-Chi and his sister. This entertaining movie has a lot going for it, including a talented cast and interesting story.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
