Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the animated film “Addams Family 2,” which is rated PG and is available on DVD.
I suspect I am not the only adult who will find the animated antics amusing in “Addams Family 2.”
A lawyer arrives to tell Gomez (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron) that daughter Wednesday may not be their biological child because of a potential mix-up at the hospital. Not much later, Gomez decides to take the family on a three-week road trip while trying to keep the news secret from Wednesday (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz).
With the goal of reaching Death Valley, stops on the family trip include Niagara Falls; Miami, where Uncle Fester impersonates a shark to scare beachgoers; and the Grand Canyon, where Pugsley (voiced by Javon “Wanna” Walton) goes overboard with dangerous explosives trying to increase the size of the natural landmark.
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s science experiment is giving Uncle Fester (voiced by Nick Kroll) attributes of an octopus, which believe it or not becomes helpful later in the film. (By the way, a flashback scene involving Uncle Fester explains how a mix-up at the hospital nursery could have happened when Wednesday was born.)
You can find both humor and zaniness in “Addams Family 2” and plenty of opportunities for parents to discuss the dangerous and inappropriate actions of some of the characters.
One of my favorite scenes from the film was a musical performance by Lurch that gets a group of bikers to take to the dance floor. Another humorous highlight from the film is the family entering Wednesday in a pageant in Texas, which also features a musical number. Of course, Wednesday is not amused.
Along the family’s journey, Wednesday discovers the secret Gomez and Morticia are trying to keep from her and becomes determined to find out the truth about who her biological parents are.
In addition to its humor and silliness, “Addams Family 2” focuses on the importance of family and the strength and love provided by being in a happy one.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.