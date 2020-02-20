Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the animated film “The Addams Family,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
As a child, I remember watching TV reruns of “The Addams Family” starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones and snapping my fingers along with the characters to the show’s theme song.
Then, in the early 1990s I remember going to see the movies starring Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Raul Julia as Gomez and thinking the films were fun.
A few years ago I saw a very nice stage production of “The Addams Family” at the Keith-Albee Theatre in Huntington as part of the Marshall Artists Series.
Now, a new animated version of “The Addams Family” has arrived on DVD. The animation is interesting, and the characters seem to act similarly to the ones we have come to know over the years.
Of course, for some young people, this new film could be their first introduction to these characters. The movie’s DVD box points out the film’s “macabre” humor as part of the reason for its PG rating. Younger children might be confused by the characters being fascinated by all things creepy and ghoulish.
This new film version focuses more on the quartet of Morticia (voiced by Charlize Theron) and Gomez (Oscar Isaac) and their children, Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moritz) and Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard).
Pugsley is struggling to prepare for an Addams Family tradition in which he must show off his fencing skills while Wednesday has discovered the world outside the grounds of the Addams Family estate.
Meanwhile, Margaux Needler (Allison Janney), a TV home makeover star, is determined to do something drastic about the Addams Family mansion as it sits atop a hill and is in view of all the homes she has created and hopes to sell.
The lesson from the film is to be yourself and refrain from judging others.
This new film may introduce these quirky characters to a new generation. It’s easy for me to imagine seeing the animated antics of Wednesday and Pugsley and the rest of the family again sometime soon.