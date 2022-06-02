Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Illumination’s “Sing 2,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
Illumination’s “Sing 2” brings back those fun and familiar animal characters from the original animated film. Led by a koala named Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey), the characters from the original film are presenting a musical production being seen by a talent scout.
The hope is that the team of characters can take its talents to a bigger city and a wider audience. Despite being discouraged by the talent scout, Buster Moon talks his friends into auditioning to create a show at a theater owned by a wolf named Mr. Crystal (voiced by Bobby Cannavale).
After promising to bring a star named Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) into their science-fiction stage production, Buster Moon and his friends get Mr. Crystal’s approval to put a show together. However, Mr. Crystal’s daughter Porsha (voiced by Halsey) will also play a role in the production.
In addition to highlighting friendship and teamwork, this movie has themes of facing one’s fears safely and learning to believe in yourself. For instance, the character Rosita (voiced by Reese Witherspoon) is afraid to perform a stunt in the production and ends up losing her main role to Porsha. As a wife and a mother to a number of piglets, Rosita is disappointed in herself for letting her chance at an important role slip away.
In another storyline, shy elephant Meena (voiced by Tori Kelly) meets an outgoing elephant named Alfonso (voiced by Pharrell Williams) but is afraid to talk to him and tell him that she wants to get to know him better.
Other celebrities who can be heard voicing characters in the film include Scarlett Johansson as Ash, Taron Egerton as Johnny, and Jennifer Saunders as Nana.
Featuring a number of pop songs, some amazing animation, and interesting characters voiced by a talented cast, Illumination’s “Sing 2” will give parents opportunities to talk with their children about the ways the animated animal characters tackle the problems that they face.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.