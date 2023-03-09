Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
The title character in DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” must learn to deal with fear when he finds himself living his ninth feline life.
Antonio Banderas does a great job of providing the voice for the title character in this animated film, which has lots of action scenes, some humor, and an assortment of amusing and quirky characters.
Puss in Boots is performing his adventurous feats as the film begins, but quickly loses his eighth life. A doctor encourages him to give up his dangerous way of living and seek out refuge with Mama Luna, whose home is full of felines.
While there, the hero of the story says goodbye to his past life and grows a beard. He meets a small dog pretending to be a cat (voiced by Harvey Guillén), who tries to be his friend. Later, Puss in Boots and his new friend run into Kitty Softpaws (voiced by Salma Hayek Pinault) and the three team up in pursuit of discovering the location of a Wishing Star.
The three main characters are being pursued by Goldilocks, Papa Bear, Mama Bear, and Baby Bear, who also want to get to the Wishing Star. This quartet brings both humor and some poignancy to the story.
Parents have the opportunity to discuss the theme of not fully appreciating the good things in our lives or not clearly seeing the wonderful things already in our lives. There is quite a bit of action in the film and the title character is in danger of losing his ninth and final feline life, so parents will have to decide whether any of the scenes are too scary or powerful for their children.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
