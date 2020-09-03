Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Archive,” which is available on DVD in a version that is not rated.
The science-fiction movie “Archive” focuses on some interesting questions.
Could machines with artificial intelligence feel jealousy? Would a human being want to have his or her consciousness downloaded into a mostly mechanical entity after dying? These are two of the questions pondered in “Archive.”
Theo James gives a believable acting performance as George Almore, a man who has created two prototypes with artificial intelligence. The first prototype has the mentality of a 5-year-old while the second one functions at the level of a teen.
George is on the verge of a breakthrough with his third prototype, which will resemble a human much more than the previous versions and will have the mental capacity of an adult. The goal is to transfer his deceased wife’s consciousness into the latest prototype. He has to act quickly as time is about to expire on the storage unit from the Archive company that contains his wife’s thoughts and memories.
“Archive” sets a mood of isolation as George is alone for much of the movie with only his two prototypes for company.
The second prototype is a fascinating character as it wants to spend as much time as possible with George and has its doubts about the newest prototype and what will happen when it is completed. When interacting with the prototypes, George is sometimes compassionate and sometimes angry.
Stacy Martin plays George’s wife, Jules, in flashback sequences. The transference of the consciousness of Jules into the prototype seems mentally taxing.
“Archive” doesn’t always move at the fastest pace, yet I found the questions it was asking so compelling that I wanted to see the outcome of the story, which offers a surprise at its conclusion.