Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame," which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
I have to be one of the last movie fans to see Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame." Somehow, for months, I managed to avoid hearing any major spoilers from the film.
Another reason for some to wait to see this movie on DVD is that this is a long film and some people might have preferred waiting to see it in the comfort of their home where it can be paused from time to time.
When realizing the movie was available on DVD, I went through one local store searching for a copy only to find they were sold out. Thinking it was the last available copy, I was almost tricked into buying Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War." When I saw that film in the theater, I was left bummed out by its ending. The conclusion left me wondering how the remaining superheroes would be able to bring back their comrades and the billions of other living beings that vanished because of Thanos (Josh Brolin).
The most basic part of the plan for returning things to normal is fairly easy to guess, and I won't mention it here for anyone else who has been waiting to see the film. However, when the remaining superheroes split into teams to accomplish their goal, things are more difficult than imagined.
It is very impressive to see so many stars in one film. I expected lots of action and special effects, which the film delivers, but was pleasantly surprised by the movie's use of humor, especially related to the character of Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner) and others have plenty of emotional moments, too.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.