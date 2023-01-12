Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” examines the end of a friendship in both a quirky and serious manner.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 1:07 am
The movie begins with Colin Farrell as Pádraic going to meet his friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) in the afternoon so they can go to the pub as part of their regular routine. On this day, Colm tells Pádraic that he doesn’t want to spend time with him or be his friend anymore.
Pádraic is surprised as he cannot think of any reason Colm would be upset with him. As the movie plays out, Colm offers an explanation. By the way, the title of the movie refers to a musical composition created by Colm.
“The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is directed and written by Martin McDonagh, looks at the lives of the people who live on an island off the coast of Ireland. There are some beautiful views of the land and the sea in this film.
Living with his sister, Siobhán (Kerry Condon), Pádraic tends to some animals and has a pet donkey named Jenny. Colm lives alone with his dog. Siobhán tries to counsel her brother on what is happening as she struggles with her own problem of deciding whether to leave the island.
While the movie is certainly quirky, it gets more serious as it goes along. Colm tells Pádraic that he will do something drastic if Pádraic continues to try to speak to him in efforts to mend their friendship. Eventually, Colm takes those drastic steps and leaves evidence at Pádraic’s home, which, in turn, causes a tragic incident.
From the previews for this film, I was expecting a much lighter and humorous story, but “The Banshees of Inisherin” did hold my interest with its well-acted performances. However, I did not appreciate the ending of the film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
