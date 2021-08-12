Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” is a quirky and silly comedy that seems aimed at adults.
Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mumolo) are best friends, who lose their jobs and decide to treat themselves to a trip.
Meanwhile, the movie’s villain (also played by Wiig), who had an unpleasant experience in the vacation town many years earlier, has developed an elaborate plan that involves deadly trained mosquitoes attacking the people vacationing there.
This film did remind me somewhat of the “Austin Powers” movies. Although “Barb & Star” had plenty of amusing moments, I did find my attention drifting away from time to time.
Jamie Dornan gets to show off his comedic talents as Edgar, who hopes to prove his love to his boss by helping her seek revenge on the town. Along the way, though, he runs into Barb and Star and the three have a wild night. Later, he starts to fall in love with one of the two friends. Because of Edgar, Barb and Star start lying to each other because they don’t want to hurt the feelings of the other.
Reba McEntire and Andy Garcia have brief roles in the film, which also features a couple of surprise musical numbers that are also amusing.
The characters of Barb and Star tend to ramble on and on about a topic, and I wondered if the movie would have benefited from more editing. Some of the deleted scenes show that some jokes were edited out of certain scenes, but I still think a little more editing might have been helpful.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
