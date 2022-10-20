Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Beast,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
After his entire pride is killed by poachers, a lion seeks revenge on every human it can find in the movie “Beast.”
Idris Elba portrays Dr. Nate Daniels, who takes his daughters Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries) to Africa to visit the home of their late mother. They are staying with family friend Martin (Sharlto Copley), who introduced Nate to his late wife.
Meredith is a photographer as was her mother and Martin has agreed to take the family on a safari. Martin shows the family a pride of lions and explains that female lions hunt for food and male lions consider it their responsibility to keep their prides safe. The two male lions in this particular pride are brothers and were raised from cubs by Martin and they come to him and greet him.
When Martin stops at a village, it becomes clear that something is terribly wrong. It isn’t long before Martin and the Daniels family are in serious jeopardy from the lion that has lost its pride to poachers.
When their vehicle is damaged, the four characters are stranded without a radio signal and all of them show courage and fortitude as they try to survive repeated attacks from the lion.
“Beast” definitely held my interest and had me wondering what would happen next. The four main characters are all easy to like and brought to life well by the cast.
This is a tense movie as the characters fight for their lives and most viewers will know in advance if this is the type of movie they can enjoy.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
