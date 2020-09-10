Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on six episodes of the TV program “Belgravia,” which are available on DVD, whose box lists a Canadian Home Video Rating of PG.
A love affair that ends in tragedy in 1815 continues to impact the lives of the characters in “Belgravia” more than two decades later.
A secret from the past has a big impact on wealthy characters and some of their servants, who live in the section of London called Belgravia.
An attraction between Charles Pope (Jack Bardoe) and Lady Maria Grey (Ella Purnell) is complicated by the fact that Lady Maria is already engaged to be married to the scheming John Bellasis (Adam James). Will Lady Maria follow her heart or go ahead with the marriage her demanding mother has planned for her?
Meanwhile, family dynamics are explored and servants spy on their employers for monetary gain in “Belgravia,” written by Julian Fellowes.
Viewers may recognize Harriet Walter as Lady Brockenhurst in “Belgravia” since she appeared in a smaller role as Lady Prudence in “Downton Abbey.” Lady Brockenhurst is told a secret by Anne Trenchard (Tamsin Greig) that has a major impact on the storylines in “Belgravia.” Both Walter and Greig are quite good in their roles. Spouses to their characters are the Earl of Brockenhurst (Tom Wilkinson) and James Trenchard (Philip Glenister).
Susan Trenchard is an interesting role played well by Alice Eve. Although married to Oliver (Richard Goulding), Susan seeks companionship elsewhere. Despite her infidelity, Susan ends up helping others in her family even if her motivation might include self-preservation.
I found “Belgravia” to be engaging and surprising at times as it compellingly leads from one episode to the next. I watched the six episodes in the DVD set but have not yet seen the included bonus titled “The Making of ‘Belgravia,’” which is not rated.