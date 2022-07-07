This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Jude Law, Fionna Glascott, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne in a scene from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law return for some big scenes and more magical moments as Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
Newt Scamander and several others, including Eulalie “Lally” Hicks (Jessica Williams) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), are on Dumbledore’s side in an effort to stop Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) from gaining power to work toward his plan of striking out against nonmagical people.
Although I have seen the other two “Fantastic Beasts” films, I still found the latest movie a little confusing at first. (Maybe it took me a while to remember some things from the previous films?) There are some big and important moments in this film that kept drawing me back anytime my mind would start to wander.
With plenty of special effects and interesting characters, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” tells its story and includes a few intriguing references to settings and characters from the “Harry Potter” films as well. It seems to me that the movie might have been able to incorporate a few more creatures into the storyline, but there already is quite a bit going on in the film.
Older fans of “Harry Potter” books and films might take the most away from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in my opinion. With the film’s PG-13 rating, parents have to decide if their children can watch the film. By the way, J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves are credited with writing the movie’s screenplay, and both Rowling and Kloves served as two of the film’s producers.
The film also manages to work in a little romance as it revisits and adds to the storyline between Fogler’s Kowalski character and Queenie (Alison Sodel).
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
