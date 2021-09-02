Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Here Today,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish team up in “Here Today,” a film with both comic and dramatic moments and a focus on the theme of friendship.
Crystal, who directed the film and co-wrote its screenplay, portrays Charlie Burnz, a successful writer who works on a TV comedy show. Charlie and Emma (Haddish) meet in an unusual way and become friends. Over time, Emma realizes Charlie may need her to help look after him.
Although Charlie plays tennis once a week with his son, Rex (played by Penn Badgley of TV’s original “Gossip Girl”), he doesn’t seem all that close to his two children. His daughter, Francine (Laura Benanti) seems to be avoiding her dad, yet her daughter (Audrey Hsieh) is close to Charlie.
Charlie invites Emma to a family event, where she picks up on the strained family relationships. Fortunately, Emma manages to liven up the celebration even though she is not welcomed warmly by Charlie’s daughter.
Through flashbacks, we learn how Charlie met his beloved wife and how he allowed his commitment to his work to take him away from his family at times. We also learn about the tragedy that took his wife’s life early.
During the present time, viewers get to see Charlie mentor a young comedy writer and witness an act of loyalty by Charlie’s boss. Emma also decides to put a career opportunity on hold in order to make a commitment to help care for Charlie.
While I enjoyed watching “Here Today,” it occurred to me as the film drew near its conclusion that the main conflict may have been too easily resolved in order to provide a happy and uplifting ending. However, with everything going on in the world today, maybe in this case, we should enjoy a happy ending without questioning it too much.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
