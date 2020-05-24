Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Great Gatsby.”
Watching the 1974 version of “The Great Gatsby,” which is rated PG and stars Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, has been on my list of things to do for a while now.
I really enjoyed the 2013 film version of “The Great Gatsby,” which is rated PG-13 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, so I thought it would be fun to compare the two films. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the 2013 film inspired me to read the classic literary tale by F. Scott Fitzgerald. To me, Fitzgerald’s story and both films drive home the tragic message of what can happen when a person falls in love with someone who cannot return that love with the same intensity.
“The Great Gatsby” features interesting characters and the contrast in lifestyles between those who are very rich and those who are not. The incredibly beautiful homes of the wealthy, whose sparkling jewelry and nice clothes help convey their status, stand in major contrast to a gas station and garage, where two important characters live upstairs.
So, I enjoyed both films and don’t have the goal of trying to proclaim which one I liked the best. Both lead actors refer to others as “old sport” a few times, but it seems to me that Redford’s character doesn’t say it as often. I do remember being distracted by the number of times DiCaprio’s character says “old sport” in the 2013 version.
I also found it interesting that both Farrow and Lois Chiles appear in “The Great Gatsby” since both women also star as friends at the beginning of 1978’s “Death on the Nile,” which is a film that I enjoy watching.
So, watching two versions of “The Great Gatsby” made decades apart was an entertaining experience for me, and I am glad that I can check this off my list of things to do.