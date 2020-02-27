Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Brahms: The Boy II,” which is rated PG-13 and playing in theaters.
A family flees one bad situation only to end up in an even scarier one in “Brahms: The Boy II.”
Katie Holmes stars as Liza, the mother of Jude (Christopher Convery), who is impacted by witnessing a violent attack and stops speaking.
With husband and father Sean (Owain Yeoman), the three family members decide to move out of the city and into the English countryside, where they will be living in a country guest house surrounded by woods. The guest house also happens to be near the mansion from the film “The Boy,” where many unsettling things have occurred.
Immediately, Jude finds a doll — Brahms from the first film — buried in the woods. The boy unearths the doll, and the two become inseparable. Before long, Jude is sharing through a writing tablet that Brahms has a set of rules to be followed. Viewers who have seen the previous film will be familiar with these rules.
Meanwhile, Liza is having nightmares connected to the reason the family left the city, and many of the scares or jolting moments in the film are related to her dreams. She begins to sense there is much more to Brahms and that the doll seems to be influencing her son’s thoughts and behaviors.
A caretaker (Ralph Ineson) and his dog roam the woods, and it is clear that the canine senses something about Brahms as well.
I felt this film had a couple of especially eerie moments, with one of those scenes arriving near the end of the movie. However, I felt this scene played out too quickly and could have made an even bigger impact.
Featuring a couple of creepy moments, “Brahms: The Boy II” is a film that I didn’t love or hate.