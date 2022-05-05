Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the new version of “Death on the Nile,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD. The film is “based upon the novel by Agatha Christie,” according to its credits.
An extremely wealthy woman on her honeymoon cruise in Egypt is surrounded by several people who have reasons to resent her. This latest film version of “Death on the Nile” is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who stars as Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot.
As a fan of the 1978 “Death on the Nile” film, which I have viewed multiple times, I found myself comparing the two versions as I watched the new movie for the first time. There were many differences between the two films, yet the cleverness of Christie’s famous mystery story remains.
During my second viewing of the new film, I let those comparisons go and found myself enjoying the film more. However, I will remain a bigger fan of the 1978 version which starred Mia Farrow, Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, David Niven and Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot.
The new film stars Gal Gadot as a wealthy woman who meets and then marries the fiancé (Armie Hammer) of her good friend (Emma Mackey), who follows the couple around to cause problems during their honeymoon travels.
This version of “Death on the Nile” gives us a backstory to explain why Poirot wears such outrageous mustaches and shows us a sad love story from his past, which gives Branagh more to do than solve mysteries in his portrayal of Poirot.
The cast of the new film includes Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo and Dawn French, whose work I have enjoyed on the British comedy “The Vicar of Dibley.”
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
