Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Lost City,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum team up for hijinks in “The Lost City,” which also features fun roles for Brad Pitt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The charisma of the cast members in “The Lost City” contributed to my enjoyment of the film.
Bullock stars as Loretta Sage, a romance writer who is grieving the loss of her husband five years earlier. Tatum plays Alan, a model who has become famous for posing for the covers of Loretta’s romance novels as the character Dash. Turns out that Alan has a bit of a crush on Loretta, who doesn’t know Alan well, but she thinks she dislikes him.
At a promotional event for the new novel, things don’t go well. Just moments later, Loretta is kidnapped and taken to a jungle location, which could be the site of the missing city in her latest book. Alan reaches out to Jack Trainer (Pitt), to help him rescue Loretta. In a funny role that is unfortunately a brief one as well, Jack helps free Loretta from the movie’s villain played by Daniel Radcliffe.
Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe), who says his first name is “gender neutral,” is a very wealthy young man who thinks Loretta’s scholarly past can help him find the jewels mentioned in her new novel. While it was interesting to see Radcliffe playing the bad guy, I didn’t think the role gave him as many comic opportunities as the other cast members.
Meanwhile, Loretta’s book publisher Beth (Randolph) gets some funny moments as she sets out to try to rescue Loretta as well.
While “The Lost City” is a comedy, there is danger involved in addition to romance. The movie shows us Loretta and Alan getting to know each other as they make their way through the jungle. There is a romantic dance scene between the two characters as well
There is an additional scene of consequence in the end credits.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
