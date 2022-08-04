The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Film Review - The Lost City

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Sandra Bullock, left, and Channing Tatum in a scene from “The Lost City.” (Kimberley French/Paramount Pictures via AP)

 Kimberley French

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Lost City,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum team up for hijinks in “The Lost City,” which also features fun roles for Brad Pitt and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The charisma of the cast members in “The Lost City” contributed to my enjoyment of the film.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you