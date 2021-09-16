Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Queen Bees,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Both humorous and heart-tugging moments can be found in “Queen Bees,” which stars Ellen Burstyn as Helen, who dreads moving to a retirement community. As time passes, though, Helen begins to find friendship and romance in her new home.
It doesn’t take long for Helen to realize that the women calling themselves the Queen Bees rule her new retirement community. The group is controlled by Janet Poindexter (June Curtin), who is rude to Helen and prevents her from joining the bridge club. However, Sally (Loretta Devine) invites Helen to play bridge with her when her partner dies suddenly. The Queen Bees group is rounded out by Margot (Ann-Margret), who is dating Arthur (Christopher Lloyd). Ann-Margret gets one of the movie’s best scenes when she discovers something important about Arthur.
Meanwhile, Helen is close to her grandson, Peter (Matthew Barnes), but does not have the best relationship with her daughter, Laura (Elizabeth Mitchell). It seems that Laura’s attempts to help her mother come across as controlling instead of helpful.
Although she is reluctant at first, Helen chooses to give Dan (James Caan) a chance after he spends some time trying to court her.
I found “Queen Bees” to be an enjoyable film, with a great cast. The movie chooses to focus on kindness and the importance of friendship and family as people deal with issues often associated with growing older. Once again, a couple of characters change and grow as the film goes along and the transformations seem to take place too quickly. However, I have enjoyed many acting performances by Burstyn and I am glad I got to see her in “Queen Bees.”
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
