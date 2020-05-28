Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Call of the Wild,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
“The Call of the Wild,” which is based on Jack London’s classic story, shows us the cinematic adventures of a big dog who is intelligent and compassionate.
As the movie begins, Buck, who appears to be a St. Bernard mix, is owned by a judge and has all the food he can eat and the run of the entire town.
After being dognapped, Buck is sold as a sled dog in the icy Yukon. As part of a sled-dog team, Buck helps Perrault (Omar Sy) and Francoise (Cara Gee) deliver mail. He gains the respect of the other dogs with his strength and compassion, though this leads to a confrontation with the alpha dog.
The film is narrated by Harrison Ford, who plays the role of John Thornton, a man who is grieving the loss of his son. John crosses paths with Buck a few times. Eventually, John becomes the dog’s companion as they set out on a journey to explore an area that John’s son had dreamed of visiting.
“The Call of the Wild” has plenty of adventure, and Ford’s narration addresses the way the intelligent Buck has been treated both with kindness and cruelty by people.
Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey” plays Hal, who mistrusts John’s helpful advice and thinks he has an ulterior motive. I didn’t recognize Stevens until I saw the film’s credits. Others in the film include Michael Horse, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford.
Thanks to the movie’s computer-generated special effects, viewers can understand what Buck is thinking and feeling. I admit that I found myself wondering about the special effects as I watched the movie, but it did not get in the way of my enjoyment of the film.