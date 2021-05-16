Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the 1970s TV series “Cannon,” which was produced by Quinn Martin and is available on DVD.
Although I remember the TV show “Cannon” airing when I was a child, I can’t recall the last time I saw a rerun of the program, which ran from 1971 to 1976.
Thinking it would be fun to see the series again, I have watched many of the episodes from the five seasons of “Cannon” during the past few weeks on DVD. In a way, seeing some of the fashions and automobiles from the 1970s felt a little bit like traveling back in time.
“Cannon” stars William Conrad as the title character, a private investigator and former police officer who is compassionate and sometimes gets emotionally involved with clients he is trying to help.
Later, viewers learn that Cannon used to be in the military as well. Cannon’s friendships with police officers come in handy when he is working on cases. Cannon is a fair man, but he gets angry over injustice and unfairness.
Some episodes of “Cannon” held my interest better than others. Cannon carries a gun and gets shot in more than one episode and ends up in numerous fights, winning some and losing others.
Cannon is smart and often gets quick results on the cases he is investigating. He also happens to be overweight and is called “fat” and “fat man” often. Even though this show aired decades ago, it still seemed unnecessary to point out again and again that Cannon is overweight. When his weight is mentioned, Cannon often makes jokes at his own expense. Interestingly, Conrad went on to star in another TV series called “Jake and the Fatman.”
I enjoyed revisiting the TV series “Cannon,” which offers plenty of episodes with surprise twists and turns as Frank Cannon uncovers the secrets others are trying to hide and sorts out what is happening. As I watched the episodes, I believed at times that I must be remembering things that I had seen when I was younger even if my mind might have been playing tricks on me.