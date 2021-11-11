Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the film “Joe Bell,” which is available on DVD in an unrated version, with some strong language. As the movie begins, it tells viewers it is “based on a true story.”
Mark Wahlberg contributes a powerful performance as a father attempting to walk across the United States to speak out against bullying in the dramatic movie “Joe Bell.”
Wahlberg plays the title character and in the beginning of the film, viewers see Joe as he walks on his journey and talks with teenage son Jadin (Reid Miller).
Through flashbacks we see Jadin being bullied at school and at the football field, where he is a cheerleader. Joe and Lola (Connie Britton) leave the football game when some people start throwing things at Jadin.
When the family members seek help from Jadin’s school, it is suggested that he not seek punishment for those who have bullied him as that would only encourage more bullying. It is suggested that Jadin think about attending another school. Jadin expresses his frustration over the lack of help.
As he walks across the country, Joe speaks to various groups about the dangers of bullying and the importance of parents letting their children know that they are loved. Along the way, Joe meets some kind people who share stories from their own lives. In a smaller role, Gary Sinise plays one of those kind people in the character of Sheriff Westin, who has a meaningful discussion with Joe.
“Joe Bell” may surprise some viewers who are not familiar with the real-life story on which the movie is based. The acting seems quite real and natural in “Joe Bell” with Wahlberg, Britton and Miller all giving believable and moving performances as they create multi-dimensional characters.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
