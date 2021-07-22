Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the science-fiction film “Chaos Walking,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley star in the science-fiction adventure film “Chaos Walking.”
Set in the future on another planet, Holland plays Todd, who is part of a community in which all the women settlers, including his mother, have died. Men living on this planet are affected by something called “The Noise,” which results in their thoughts being audible to others and sometimes even visible. I found this confusing and annoying at first, but it is also creative and, eventually, I got used to it. Having his thoughts audible to others also puts Todd in an awkward situation more than a time or two.
Ridley stars as Viola, who is part of a group sent to check on the settlers. Her rocket crashes and she is the lone survivor. Realizing she is not safe, Viola and Todd flee in hopes of reaching another settlement where Viola can send out an emergency communication.
There is plenty of adventure in “Chaos Walking” as Viola and Todd are pursued by Mayor Prentiss (Mads Mikkelsen), the mayor’s son (Nick Jonas) and other men of Todd’s settlement.
Ridley and Holland are engaging as their characters come to like and respect each other as they work together toward their common goal. Todd is attracted to Viola, and the fact that she can hear his thoughts is embarrassing to him and adds some humor to the film.
While I enjoyed “Chaos Walking,” I wanted to know more about how the settlements exist separately.
To show how much I liked the performances of Ridley and Holland in “Chaos Walking,” I found myself wanting to know more about what the future would hold for their characters. Maybe I should read the trio of “Chaos Walking” books by Patrick Ness to see what happens to them next?