Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Forgiven,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
About 15 or 20 minutes into “The Forgiven,” I was starting to wonder whether I could find any of the main characters likable enough to continue watching the film.
Then, I started to realize that the movie was drawing a sharp contrast between the film’s wealthy and poorer characters in addition to pointing out the differences in customs.
“The Forgiven” stars Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain as a rich married couple traveling from Morocco to a wealthy friend’s estate for an extravagant party in the desert. While driving, the couple’s car strikes and kills a young man who is in the middle of the road. However, there are additional circumstances involved.
The local authorities declare the case an accident, and then the young man’s father asks Fiennes’ character David to travel back to his home with him for the burial.
While David is witnessing the tough living conditions for the people in the desert, Chastain’s character is partying with the other guests and being tempted into a possible affair.
While “The Forgiven” is not a film that I would want to watch again, I was able to appreciate the contrasts it was highlighting and became curious to see how the story would be resolved.
Fiennes’ character does undergo an impressive transformation in the film after learning about the life of the young man who died and spending time at his family home.
After this transformation, David seems poised for a new start in life. When his wife is ready to have a serious conversation with him, David seems eager to prevent the discussion and simply start with a clean slate. I am not sure that all viewers will be able to predict the ending to the movie, and some may not be satisfied with it, even though there are hints to the outcome earlier in the film.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
