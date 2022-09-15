Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
A London woman sets a goal to purchase herself a designer dress in the entertaining film titled “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”
While cleaning a home for one of her clients, Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) sees a dress by Christian Dior and is so charmed by it that she decides to save up to purchase a designer dress for herself. Ellen Thomas adds some fun to the film as Violet, Ada’s best friend.
In addition to a great cast, one of the best things about “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” which is set in 1957, is that the film doesn’t always go in the direction one might think. Ada works hard, but she makes one bad decision, which seems to put her dream out of reach — for a little while, at least.
When she gets to Paris, Ada shows up on the day when clients see the latest designs by Christian Dior (played by Philippe Bertin). She thinks she can purchase a dress, take it with her, and leave. So, when Ada shows up with her suitcase, she is not exactly welcomed with open arms by Claudine (Isabelle Huppert), yet some people are still kind to her. Ada makes it clear, though, that she has the money with her to purchase a dress and her story inspires many of the people working for the fashion designer.
After the fashion show, Ada decides which dress she wants. However, she doesn’t realize that she must undergo multiple fittings so the dress can be tailored to fit her. She has not counted on needing money for a hotel or a week’s stay in Paris.
She is offered a place to stay by André (Lucas Bravo), who handles accounts for the fashion designer and sees the practicality of being able to make a cash sale for the dress that Ada has chosen. Ada also manages to befriend Natasha (Alba Baptista), a model, and continues to run into her at different Paris locations. Ada also gets her hopes up for a romance and inspires many of the workers she has met.
When she returns home, Ada’s story is not over yet. While the movie may not play out the way some viewers might expect, it does show us how much more confident Ada has become and how ready she is to embrace and enjoy her life.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
