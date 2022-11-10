Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Fall,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Some people are understandably scared of snakes, stinging insects and spiders. Others might have a fear of heights, and people who are uncomfortable with high places might have a difficult time watching “Fall.”
The movie “Fall” begins with three young people climbing up the side of a mountain shortly before a tragic accident.
Then, the film moves ahead to almost a year after the accident when the two friends seen at the beginning of the film are reunited.
Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) has been having a rough time during the past year. Shiloh Hunter (Virginia Gardner) wants to help Becky cheer up and has plans to climb a 2,000-foot broadcasting tower that is no longer being used and record the experience for her tens of thousands of online followers. She wants Becky to go with her and manages to talk her into it.
The two friends make the climb to a small platform at the top of the tower, but when they start to descend, most of the tower’s upper ladder breaks away and falls to the ground.
During much of the movie, the two characters are trapped on the top of the tower with no phone signal. In addition to the believable acting performances by the two stars of the film, “Fall” does a great job of holding interest as the two characters try to figure out how to get help. I was very nervous about the two characters staying safe as the movie very realistically depicted their predicament and they are in danger of falling more than once. The movie’s special effects impressed me a great deal.
The movie also managed to reveal a secret between the two characters, and there is a big plot twist toward the end of the film. I admit that I did not appreciate the result of the plot twist, but it did catch me by surprise.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.