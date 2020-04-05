Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Charlie’s Angels,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Being a big fan of the original “Charlie’s Angels” TV series and the two movies starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, I didn’t feel the need to rush to the theater to see the new film version.
Now, “Charlie’s Angels” directed by Elizabeth Banks, is out on DVD, and I thought it might be a good time to see it.
While the new “Charlie’s Angels” has action and some humor in addition to nods to the original TV show and the two feature films, it felt disconnected, in my opinion, to the franchise from which it is based.
In this new version, there are multiple angels who work with various colleagues, who are each named Bosley. Patrick Stewart stars as John Bosley, who is retiring. Banks is called Boz, and she is working on a case with Kristen Stewart as Sabina and Ella Balinska as Jane. They seem to be recruiting a scientist named Elena (Naomi Scott), who has created a game-changing power device. Elena wants to fix a flaw in the device that allows it to be used as a weapon.
There are a couple of twists and turns in the film, and I appreciated how animated and quirky Kristen Stewart’s character is.
Perhaps the disconnect to the earlier “Charlie’s Angels” TV shows and films involves the characters in the new film just getting to know one another. The camaraderie and friendship of the characters in the original TV show and earlier films seemed to play such a crucial role.
Despite these disconnect concerns, I found this new version of “Charlie’s Angels” to be OK entertainment that features some compelling action scenes. The film features some celebrity cameos, including Jaclyn Smith of the original TV show.