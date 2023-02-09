Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Armageddon Time,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
A sixth-grade boy makes a friend, gets into some trouble, and learns about injustice in the movie “Armageddon Time,” which features some good acting performances.
The movie, which is set in New York in 1980, stars Banks Repeta as Paul, who wants to be an artist. His drawing of his teacher gets him into trouble on the first day of class, but he ends up making a friend named Johnny (Jaylin Webb). As time passes, Paul notices that Johnny gets blamed by the teacher for things that he doesn’t do.
The two friends leave a field trip early, and later get in trouble at school for something else. Paul and Johnny definitely make some bad decisions in the film.
Because of circumstances with the health of his grandmother, who is his caretaker, Johnny starts sleeping in an outbuilding in Paul’s back yard. Later, Paul comes up with an illegal plan so that he and Johnny can travel to Florida. When the plan goes wrong, Paul learns that everyone is not always treated the same.
While Paul is not always shown being respectful to his mother (played by Anne Hathaway) in the film, he is especially close to his mother’s father (played by Anthony Hopkins). Paul’s grandfather tells him that standing up for others is the right thing to do.
When Paul starts going to a private school, he begins to see that some people achieve success in life partly because of the people they know. During the movie, Paul realizes that some people judge others because of the color of their skin, their financial status, or their profession. The ending of the movie seems to suggest that Paul will look for a way to fight back against the injustices of the world. However, I would have appreciated a conclusion with more explanation.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
