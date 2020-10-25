Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Secret Garden,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
In this version of “The Secret Garden,” based on the well-known book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, young Mary (Dixie Egerickx) is orphaned and goes to a large estate to live with her uncle and cousin.
The first few minutes of “The Secret Garden” are quite depressing. Little Mary is not given a warm welcome to her uncle’s home, and she has to learn how to make friends and bring happiness into her life.
First, she befriends a stray dog by sharing her food with him. Then, a robin leads her to a hiding place where she finds a key that unlocks the gate to the title garden. Later, she makes a friend in the younger brother of a servant in her uncle’s home. He helps her take care of the dog after it is injured. It begins to seem that the garden may have some sort of magical properties.
Mary is not introduced to her cousin. She encounters him. He appears to be close to her age and confined to bed. Because of the way she meets him, I had to wonder if he could be a figment of her imagination at first.
Thinking the garden helped heal the dog, Mary believes it can make her cousin better as well.
“The Secret Garden” is a charming film in which Mary transforms into a happy and loving child who cares about the feelings of others. Although I am not criticizing them, Colin Firth as the uncle and Julie Walters as the housekeeper aren’t allowed to bring much warmth or humor to their characters.
This film’s focus on the younger characters lets Egerickx impress with her acting performance.