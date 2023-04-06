Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the theatrical version of the film “M3GAN,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
After a tragic accident, a young girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) comes to live with her Aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), who has created a robotic toy with artificial intelligence called M3GAN.
Gemma is focused on work, where her boss is putting her under a lot of pressure. Cady does not have much of a chance to connect with her aunt, who encourages her niece to bond with M3GAN, whose instructions include protecting the child.
The movie certainly picks up once M3GAN is introduced, and it does not take long for bad things to start to happen. The friendship formed between Cady and the robotic toy comes between the young girl and her aunt.
When Gemma begins to suspect that M3GAN is responsible for some horrible incidents and takes the toy away, Cady misses the constant companionship.
As Gemma’s company begins to launch a line of super expensive M3GAN robotic toys, Gemma realizes that her creation is not ready for mass production and decides that her niece is more important than her career. Unfortunately, M3GAN is ready to go on a rampage at this point.
My hope was that this film could provide an entertaining break and it did for a while, but I felt the toy seems to go out of control too quickly. Although the title character is a robotic toy, it still bothered me to see children in danger and a child-like character killing people. In the “Child’s Play” films featuring Chucky, if I remember correctly, the viewers knew the doll was possessed.
The movie “M3GAN” does have some creepy moments, but, for me, there just doesn’t seem to be enough explanation as to why the toy turns so deadly so quickly.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.