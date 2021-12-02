Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Some action scenes in Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” are followed by brief lulls that give viewers just enough time to reset and catch their breath before another action scene begins.
In addition to an abundance of action, this film gives us the background on the title character, whom many movie fans know from the “Avengers” films from Marvel Studios.
As the movie begins, we see the title character as a young girl living with a couple and another younger girl in Ohio in 1995. The four people would appear to comprise a family, but the movie explains how that is not exactly the case. As the movie plays out, this is explained in addition to a program that turns young girls into trained women known as “widows” who are forced to carry out the commands of the man behind the operation.
The title character (played by Scarlett Johansson), also known as Natasha Romanoff, teams up with Yelena (Florence Pugh), the woman who as a child was being raised as her sister in Ohio. The two come up with a plan to free Alexei (David Harbour), the man who was pretending to be their father. Alexei is known as the Red Guardian and has amazing strength. Once they free the Red Guardian, the three then seek out Melina (Rachel Weisz), the woman who had pretended to be their mother all those years ago.
At this point, the emotions of the characters are discussed and some surprises take place. Natasha and Yelena still hope to free the women being controlled through the “widows” training operation, but that will be an extremely difficult task.
Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” has some clever moments and humor in addition to all the aforementioned action and adventure. Of course, there is a short scene to be viewed at the end of the credits.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
