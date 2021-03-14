Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the first two seasons of “Cobra Kai,” which are available on DVD.
As a fan of the 1980s, I found the first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” to be both entertaining and surprising since I did not consider myself to be more than a casual fan of “The Karate Kid” films.
As Daniel LaRusso, the title character from the original “Karate Kid,” Ralph Macchio plays the former karate champion who is now a successful luxury automobile dealer. Daniel’s nemesis from his teenage karate days is Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka), and the early episodes of Season One focus on how Johnny is struggling in his day-to-day life and is still resentful about losing to Daniel in a big karate championship all those years ago. Of course, Johnny has to deal with seeing Daniel’s car commercials and billboards promoting his successful business.
After seeing a teen who lives in his apartment building bullied, Johnny restarts the Cobra Kai karate dojo that made him a champion. Daniel doesn’t like seeing Cobra Kai being relaunched and tries to throw roadblocks in Johnny’s way. Daniel also ends up being a mentor to Johnny’s estranged son without knowing the two are related.
This series is rounded out with interesting characters who become the karate students of both Johnny and Daniel. Many of the students gain self-esteem, but since part of the Cobra Kai philosophy includes not showing mercy to others, some of the students who used to be bullied become the bullies themselves. (Parents will have to decide if the language, violence and actions of some of the teens in this series are appropriate for viewing by their children.)
Johnny begins to see that some of his instructions are hurting his students and tries to figure out how to correct the situation. And that is one of the good things about “Cobra Kai” as it shows how some of the characters are trying to make positive changes in their behaviors and lives.
This series successfully incorporates music from the 1980s and scenes from the original “Karate Kid” films for those looking for a little bit of nostalgia.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.