Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie "Crawl," which is rated R and currently playing in theaters.
After seeing "Crawl," I left the movie theater feeling stressed out. It almost felt as though I had been trapped in a crawl space being pursued by large and aggressive alligators for much of the past hour and a half.
"Crawl" stars Kaya Scodelario as Haley Keller, a collegiate swimmer. Haley gets a call from her sister, who warns her that a hurricane is about to hit Florida and that she can't get their father to answer his cell phone.
Haley goes in search of her dad David (Barry Pepper) and finds him injured in the crawl space where some large alligators have taken up residence. There is an area in the crawl space where pipes prevent the gators from getting to Haley and David. However, as the hurricane gets closer more and more water is pouring into the space beneath the house and Haley and David realize that they will drown if they don't find some way to evade the alligators and escape the confined space.
I found "Crawl" entertaining as I silently cheered for Haley, David and the family's dog, Sugar, to escape those relentless reptiles. Did I mention that Haley and David are estranged before the movie begins and that the life-and-death struggle in which they find themselves puts their past problems in perspective pretty fast?
Did I occasionally question how bloodthirsty and aggressive the alligators were in this movie? Sure. But "Crawl" is about people trying to elude alligators in an enclosed space and the movie managed to surprise me more than once. It also was able to make me care about what happened to the main characters and canine involved. It also reminded me to stay out of crawl spaces at all costs.
