Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the animated film from Dreamworks titled “The Croods: A New Age,” which is rated PG and available on DVD.
“The Croods: A New Age” gives viewers a look at the challenges being faced by one close-knit prehistoric family.
This sequel shows us the worries of father Grug (Nicolas Cage) as his daughter Eep (Emma Stone) grows closer to Guy (Ryan Reynolds). Grug shares his concerns with wife Ugga (Catherine Keener) that their family might be broken up if Eep and Guy set out on their own. Grug’s fears are understandable since the family members are often pursued by dangerous creatures and they all must work together to survive each day. He isn’t sure that Eep and Guy will be OK on their own.
Then, Grug finds a beautiful garden, where food is plentiful. This place was created by Phil Betterman (Peter Dinklage) and Hope Betterman (Leslie Mann), who turn out to be old friends of Guy’s deceased parents. Their daughter Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran) is Guy’s childhood friend.
The Bettermans think that Guy is a good match for their daughter, and they grow tired of their new treehouse guests.
Parents should take note of the movie’s PG rating and will have to decide at what age their children can handle the dangerous situations in which the animated characters end up. Also, the movie offers the chance to talk about the consequences of disobeying parental rules. The movie looks at the importance of teamwork and the problems of selfishness and jumping to conclusions.
This film features the voice talents of a great cast and includes the late Cloris Leachman as the voice of Gran and Clark Duke as Thunk.
“The Croods: A New Age” has fun animation, some humor and plenty of action and adventure antics in addition to opportunities for parents to talk with their children about some important issues as well.