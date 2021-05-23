Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on a three-movie collection available on DVD titled “Crossword Mysteries.” These three films have aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.
Do you enjoy working on the crossword puzzle published in this newspaper?
I am a fan of both crossword puzzles and mysteries, so the three movies in the “Crossword Mysteries” collection on DVD are appealing to me. I first saw these three films on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.
Lacey Chabert of TV’s “Party of Five” stars in these three films as Tess Harper, the crossword editor for a New York newspaper who helps Detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) solve murders in the Big Apple.
In the first film in the collection titled “A Puzzle to Die For” Tess meets the detective when she figures out that clues in crossword puzzles by a freelance writer may be involved in art thefts and murder. Tess and Logan have the kind of relationship that seems to be common in TV romances. They both seem to like each other without being able to admit it to themselves. Also, Logan discourages Tess from assisting him in solving crimes despite the fact that she is quite helpful.
In the second film titled “Proposing Murder,” a man is killed just moments before planning to propose. Tess is the victim’s friend, who just days before his death showed her the lavish ring with which he planned to propose to his girlfriend. As the movie progresses, it becomes more and more clear that Tess and Logan are developing feelings for each other.
In the third film in this collection titled “Abracadaver,” Tess is taking magic classes. She and Logan are attending a magician’s act when the performer appears to be killed onstage. This third film in the series was my favorite of the three mysteries and the romance between the two leads continues to move along slowly.
Charismatic performances by Chabert and Elliott help make these three movies, which run a little less than an hour and a half each, enjoyable to watch.