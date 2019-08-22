Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on "The Curse of La Llorona," which is rated R and available on DVD.
A widow and her two young children find themselves in serious danger in "The Curse of La Llorona."
Linda Cardellini stars as Anna, whose job as a social worker results in her removing two young boys from the home of their mother, Patricia (Patricia Velasquez).
Just a short while later the two boys are found dead. Then, Anna's two children - Chris (Roman Christou) and Samantha (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen) - start seeing a ghostly apparition of a woman wearing a white dress and veil. It is the frightening La Llorona, which means the Weeping Woman in Spanish, they are seeing. She is believed to be the spirit of a woman who killed her own two children to hurt their father for betraying her.
A touch from La Llorona's hand leaves burn-like marks on the arms of Anna's children. Ironically, Anna is then investigated for possible child abuse by one of her own co-workers.
When Anna becomes convinced that La Llorona is real and not a myth, she seeks help from Father Perez (Tony Amendola), who is shown briefly in a flashback with the doll Annabelle from other horror movies.
Father Perez recommends Anna meet with Rafael (Raymond Cruz). It is Rafael who has some ideas on how to battle La Llorona. Rafael says La Llorona will follow the family wherever they go, so leaving their home is not an option.
This movie has plenty of scares as the title character can appear from thin air and can pop up to frighten viewers pretty much at will.
"The Curse of La Llorona" was able to draw me in and make me care about the fate of Anna and her two children.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.