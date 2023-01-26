The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Film Review - Halloween Ends
Buy Now

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from “Halloween Ends.”

 RYAN GREEN | Universal Pictures via The Associated Press

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Halloween Ends,” which is rated R and available on DVD.

It was a big deal when I was first allowed to see John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis. I cannot remember if I saw the movie on video or in a version edited for television. Since being allowed to watch the film was a step in my growing up, the experience is important to me as a movie fan.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you