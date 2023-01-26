Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “Halloween Ends,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
It was a big deal when I was first allowed to see John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” starring Jamie Lee Curtis. I cannot remember if I saw the movie on video or in a version edited for television. Since being allowed to watch the film was a step in my growing up, the experience is important to me as a movie fan.
I have been following the career of Jamie Lee Curtis since first seeing her in “Halloween,” and have been interested in all the other films in this series in which she has appeared. I have liked some of those films better than others.
“Halloween Ends” does feature the showdown between Curtis’ Laurie character and Michael Myers that the title of the film suggests. The second film in this recent trilogy seemed designed to keep Laurie and Michael Myers separated until “Halloween Ends.” I had also hoped that somehow the third film in this trilogy might find a way to negate some of the outcomes in the second film.
What did surprise me about “Halloween Ends” is that it starts with a tragic incident that begins a downward spiral for a young man named Corey (Rohan Campbell). His character crosses paths with Laurie and her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Although I think I understand now, I felt a little confused by the path that Corey ends up taking the first time I watched the film.
For the most part, “Halloween Ends,” which does contain some scenes that I found difficult to watch, concluded about the way that I expected it might. Despite the three recent installments, the original film and “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” remain my two favorite films featuring Curtis as Laurie, as I have mentioned before.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
