The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

images (1).jpg

"Missing" stars Storm Reid as June, a teenager who uses her computer smarts and the help of a new friend to track down her missing mother.

 Courtesy photo

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Missing,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.

The movie “Missing” is shown from the point of view of surveillance cameras and online video chats. However, once I got used to the way the movie was being presented, I found myself very caught up in its story.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you