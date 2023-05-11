Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on the movie “Missing,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
The movie “Missing” is shown from the point of view of surveillance cameras and online video chats. However, once I got used to the way the movie was being presented, I found myself very caught up in its story.
Storm Reid gives a believable performance as June, a teenager looking forward to throwing a party while her mom, Grace (Nia Long), and her mother’s boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung), are out of the country on vacation.
The party doesn’t go that well for June, and the vacation definitely is not a good time for her mother. After going to the airport to pick up her mother, June begins to worry when she never returns. Attempts to reach her mom are unsuccessful and June begins a frantic online investigation to try to figure out what has happened.
It turns out that June is quite resourceful with computers and cell phones. Since her funds are limited, when June goes online to find a worker willing to do some errands in the country her mother was supposed to have visited, she has to choose one who is willing to work inexpensively. In turns out that she makes a wise choice since Javi (Joaquim de Almeida) helps her discover important information about Kevin and her mother.
Javi really seems to care about June’s predicament and her worries about her mother. He shares information with her about his relationship with his son. The friendship that June and Javi form online is believable and an important part of the film.
I found “Missing” to be an entertaining movie whose storyline offers several surprises.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
