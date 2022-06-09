Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Batman” from DC and Warner Brothers. The movie is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Someone is maliciously killing Gotham City officials and claiming to be exposing corruption, which challenges the title character to uncover what is happening and stop anyone responsible in “The Batman,” from DC and Warner Brothers.
Robert Pattinson stars as both the title character and the wealthy Bruce Wayne, whose parents were killed two decades earlier. His attempts to track down the killer of Gotham City’s mayor on Halloween night lead him to Selina (Zoë Kravitz), who works with him — to an extent — and helps him discover information to better understand the case. The two characters, who both have trust issues, are also drawn to each other romantically. Despite both characters being inclined to be loners, they manage to help each other.
Speaking of trust, Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) seems to be one of the few people involved in Gotham City law enforcement to be on the side of the title character. Don’t look for much humor in this somber-toned film, which has key roles for Andy Serkis as Alfred; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; and Paul Dano as The Riddler.
In addition to the film’s underlying mystery, the topic of sacrificing one’s personal life in order to help others is also explored. The title character also undergoes a major realization in the film concerning the difference between seeking vengeance and offering help to those in peril.
This movie runs more than two and a half hours before the closing credits begin. However, I found myself curious to see how the events set in motion would be resolved as the film kept my focus on what would happen next.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
