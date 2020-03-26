Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan,” which is rated R and available on DVD.
Parallel stories of mother-son relationships run through the film titled “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan.”
Kit Harington portrays the title character, a celebrity who has a secret that he thinks will destroy his career. Susan Sarandon plays John’s mother Grace, who one night over a game of cards tries to let her son know she understands what he is trying to hide from the world.
Jacob Tremblay plays Rupert, a young boy who moves to England with his mother (Natalie Portman). Rupert wants to be a successful actor and idolizes John and loves the TV show in which John stars. There is a standout scene in the film when Rupert is watching an episode of John’s TV show and is filled with joy.
Rupert writes to John, who begins to send letters on a regular basis and share details about acting and his life. Rupert keeps the letter writing a secret from his mother until he shares the entire experience at his school during a class assignment and things go badly. Amara Karan plays Jacob’s compassionate teacher, who is kind yet has trouble believing a star has been writing so many letters to a young student.
The story in this film is being told in flashback by 21-year-old Rupert (Ben Schnetzer) to a writer (Thandie Newton).
Kathy Bates has a few scenes as John’s representative, who tries to give him some advice as does the Man in Diner played by Michael Gambon. The character played by Gambon is a mysterious one who tries to help John during a rough time in his life.
This film has definite moments of sadness as it focuses on characters who struggle to understand the people they love the most.