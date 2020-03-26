trembley.jpg

Jacob Tremblay stars in “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan.”

 Momentum Pictures

Movies and More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan,” which is rated R and available on DVD.

Parallel stories of mother-son relationships run through the film titled “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan.”

Kit Harington portrays the title character, a celebrity who has a secret that he thinks will destroy his career. Susan Sarandon plays John’s mother Grace, who one night over a game of cards tries to let her son know she understands what he is trying to hide from the world.

Jacob Tremblay plays Rupert, a young boy who moves to England with his mother (Natalie Portman). Rupert wants to be a successful actor and idolizes John and loves the TV show in which John stars. There is a standout scene in the film when Rupert is watching an episode of John’s TV show and is filled with joy.

Rupert writes to John, who begins to send letters on a regular basis and share details about acting and his life. Rupert keeps the letter writing a secret from his mother until he shares the entire experience at his school during a class assignment and things go badly. Amara Karan plays Jacob’s compassionate teacher, who is kind yet has trouble believing a star has been writing so many letters to a young student.

The story in this film is being told in flashback by 21-year-old Rupert (Ben Schnetzer) to a writer (Thandie Newton).

Kathy Bates has a few scenes as John’s representative, who tries to give him some advice as does the Man in Diner played by Michael Gambon. The character played by Gambon is a mysterious one who tries to help John during a rough time in his life.

This film has definite moments of sadness as it focuses on characters who struggle to understand the people they love the most.

John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.