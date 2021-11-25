Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which is rated PG-13 and available on DVD.
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” offers adventure and humor in addition to the talents of Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.
Set in 1916, Blunt plays botanist Lily Houghton, who is both confident and compassionate. The viewer is introduced to Lily in London as she swipes an artifact that she will need later in the film to help her search in the Amazon for a legendary tree that is rumored to produce petals that have astonishing healing abilities.
Later, Lily hires a boat belonging to Frank Wolff (Johnson) to take her and her brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall), deep into the Amazon jungle. Frank tries to discourage Lily from searching for the tree, but she is extremely determined. Frank and Lily give each other nicknames, and they are not exactly polite to each other. Of course, the nicknames and their banter are clues they might really like each other.
MacGregor arrives in the Amazon overpacked for the journey. There is some humor involved when his character discovers that Jack keeps a full-grown jaguar on the boat as a companion.
Someone else is also in search of the tree and knows that Lily has the artifact. He has selfish plans to find the tree for himself. There are some characters under a longtime curse who play pivotal roles as well.
Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” maintains interest with lots of adventure, some clever moments and more than one surprise. I found the movie to be entertaining and felt that the performances of Blunt, Johnson and Whitehall added to the film’s appeal, as did the work of cast members Paul Giamatti and Veronica Falcón.
John Gillispie is the public relations director for the Huntington Museum of Art.
